Tony Romo Attempting to Qualify for 2017 US Open at Local Texas Qualifier
Reporter Ed Werder tweeted Wednesday the retired quarterback will attempt to qualify for the 2017 U.S. Open. Romo is set to play in a local qualifier tournament Monday in Aledo, Texas.
Aledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where Da White Women At
|2 hr
|Reginald Kimbro
|1
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|2 hr
|Sunsara Taylor
|4
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Fri
|Quavontae
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|May 1
|Linda
|293
|greg "racer" allen
|Apr 29
|just wondering
|1
|aledo property values plummet (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Buddy Ryan
|2
|Massage therapist accused of sexual assault (Feb '07)
|Aug '15
|1330OAT
|15
