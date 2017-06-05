Smith County Officials working pursuit in Tyler
Nearly a week ago on May 8th, around 300 fans followed Tony Romo at a U.S. Open local qualifier in Aledo, Texas. The former Cowboys quarterback failed to finish in the top seven, and therefore no longer has a chance to play in the PGA Tour's major championship in mid-June.
