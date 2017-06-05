Replicating Phil Mickelson's 2008 Sho...

Replicating Phil Mickelson's 2008 Shot to Win Colonial

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Mac Engel tries to replicate one of the most famous shots in Colonial history: Phil Mickelson's approach behind a wall of trees that hit the green and led to a tourney-winning birdie. . Adrian Beltre has improved a little bit and jogged for the first time since April 8 before Tuesday's game .

