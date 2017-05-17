House fire started by barbecue grill
Firefighters from several area departments assisted Benbrook at a two-alarm house fire in the 3400 block of Silver Saddle Court in rural Tarrant County late Sunday. The fire, started by a barbecue grill, destroyed the home and the two residents were able to escape, Benbrook Fire Chief Tommy Davis said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Aledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|May 15
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|May 14
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|May 13
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|May 12
|Alphaangel90
|4
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Mark Malick
|13
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|May 8
|Janna
|294
|aledo property values plummet (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Buddy Ryan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC