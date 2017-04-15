Manhunt causes school lockdown
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers collect evidence following a manhunt Wednesday along U.S. Highway 59. During a traffic stop, the passenger in the vehicle allegedly fled on foot, sparking a roughly three-hour search. Michael Basham from Aledo, Texas, was apprehended and transported to the Bi-State Justice Building.
