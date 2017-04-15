15 years in the making, Walsh Ranch development officially opens

More than 15 years after the words " Walsh Ranch development" first appeared in Star-Telegram news stories, the master-planned community officially opened Thursday. During a low-key ceremony Thursday morning, the barricades on Walsh Ranch Parkway were removed, giving the public access to the new neighborhood and first phase of the massive development that straddles Parker and Tarrant counties, north of Interstate 20. "It has been an incredibly fulfilling and fun project to work on," said Tony Ruggeri, co-CEO for Republic Property Group.

