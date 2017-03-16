Hail of a year: 2016 storm season was the costliest on record in Texas
North Texas is headed into the peak of severe storm season. April and May are historically the peak of tornado season for this region.
Aledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rodeo farts smell so good!
|1 hr
|Moo Farts
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Apr 20
|connieb
|292
|Runoff victor to be publicly sworn in as family... (Sep '06)
|Apr 18
|Victim
|112
|Melrose ave home
|Apr 18
|tessa
|1
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 17
|Greg Sandler
|14
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Apr 12
|Nancy Pelosi
|2
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Apr 8
|George Soros
|2
