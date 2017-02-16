Parker County man gets two life sentences for sexual assault of a child
An Aledo man was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison Thursday after a Parker County jury found him guilty Wednesday of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who was a family member. Joshua Eric Townley, 45, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault of a child after the victim, now 15, fought through tears at times as she testified.
