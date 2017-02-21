House Bill Filed Thursday Could Ultimately Dissolve DCS

State Rep. Cindy Burkett R-Sunnyvale, filed a bill Thursday that would put the fate of DCS, the financially troubled school bus agency, back in the hands of local taxpayers. State Rep. Cindy Burkett R-Sunnyvale, filed a bill Thursday that would put the fate of DCS, the financially troubled school bus agency, back in the hands of local taxpayers.

