Get to Know the Early Enrollees: National Signing Day 2017

Thursday Feb 2

The Frogs welcomed a pair of players to campus prior to National Signing Day, as DeSoto quarterback Shawn Robinson and Aledo offensive lineman Wes Harris began classes at TCU in January. As we look forward to welcoming several players that will begin their careers in August, let's take a look at the guys already here.

