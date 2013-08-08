Son of WBAP personality Hal Jay dies in car wreck Read Story Star-Telegram

Son of WBAP personality Hal Jay dies ...

Son of WBAP personality Hal Jay dies in car wreck

Thursday Jan 19

Josh Harbuck, right, and his father, Hal Jay, left, along with Bobby Feather in a 2008 file photo. Sad news came Tuesday in the DFW radio world as Josh Harbuck, son of longtime WBAP/820 AM personality Hal Jay, was killed in a single-car accident in Erath County.

