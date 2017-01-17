MLK Day: Whata s closed, open
All county, state and federal offices and most banks, plus the stock markets and the U.S. Postal Service, will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. No classes in most school districts, including: Aledo, Arlington, Azle, Birdville, Burleson, Castleberry, Carroll, Crowley, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Everman, Fort Worth, Grapevine-Colleyville, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Keller, Kennedale, Lake Worth, Northwest, Mansfield, Weatherford and White Settlement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Aledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 min
|Part McShartz
|1,052
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Thu
|Donny Trump
|4
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|In a small Texas town, a new private detention ...
|Jan 14
|TerriB1
|1
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 13
|Hold My Beer
|2
|Anna VAughan, anyone have any stories?
|Jan 12
|Resident
|2
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Jan 10
|question
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC