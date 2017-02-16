Group of Van Alstyne Homeowners Rallying Support to Stop Proposed Concrete Plant
A group of homeowners in Van Alstyne are hoping to stop a concrete batch plant from being built in their neighborhood. The proposed site is near 1360 Willey Vester Road, currently an empty plot of land in the middle of a rural residential community.
