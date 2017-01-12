Four-star OT Chuck Filiaga commits to Michigan
Four-star offensive tackle Chuck Filiaga -- a 6-foot-6, 335-pounder from Aledo High School in Aledo, Texas -- announced his commitment to Michigan on Saturday during the U.S. Army All-American Game in San Antonio, Texas. Filiaga is the No.
