Fort Worth school board tells lawmakers to repeal A-F grade system

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A resolution that calls for state legislators to repeal the planned A-through-F accountability system was approved by the Fort Worth school board Tuesday night by a 7-0 vote, a clear message that the board disapproves of the controversial system for rating schools and districts. The Fort Worth school district joins more than 360 districts statewide that have adopted similar resolutions, including Arlington, Keller, Northwest, Southlake Carroll and Aledo.

