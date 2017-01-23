Features 22 mins ago 6:33 p.m.7-year-...

Features 22 mins ago 6:33 p.m.7-year-old cowgirl wows on first day of FW Stock Show and Rodeo

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

It's the first official day of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, and Julie Bryant of Aledo has perhaps the best seat in the house. Bryant was the announcer for Friday's "Versatility Ranch Horse Show."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr SHORTY 1,062
Pig martin 10 day vacay 9 hr bulldog 3
Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12) 10 hr huey goins 10
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Sun Dee 282
News Dallas-County 15 mins ago 6:27 p.m.At least 2 a... Jan 21 25or6to4 1
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth Jan 19 Donny Trump 4
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
See all Aledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aledo Forum Now

Aledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Aledo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,909 • Total comments across all topics: 278,229,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC