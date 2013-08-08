DCS Cutting Jobs, $42M Behind Budget ...

DCS Cutting Jobs, $42M Behind Budget Projections

Dallas County Schools plans to quickly cut up to 100 jobs after interim-CFO Alan King says the beleaguered bus contractor is $42 million behind budget projections. King said Tuesday during a meeting with the board that the agency's revenue was overstated by a significant amount.

