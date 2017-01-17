Blood Donations Increase; Reserves Still Low
North Texans are answering the call to refill a critically low blood supply, but experts say there's still a lot of work to be done. Blood banks including Carter BloodCare and the American Red Cross reported in recent weeks that their supplies of donor blood were critically low.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|PhartSiphoned
|1,048
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|In a small Texas town, a new private detention ...
|Jan 14
|TerriB1
|1
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 13
|Hold My Beer
|2
|Anna VAughan, anyone have any stories?
|Jan 12
|Resident
|2
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Jan 10
|question
|2
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC