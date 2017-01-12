Animal cruelty charge against longtim...

Animal cruelty charge against longtime Fort Worth vet dismissed

Wednesday Jan 11

An animal cruelty charge was dismissed in November against a Fort Worth veterinarian accused of keeping dogs alive after telling their owners he would euthanize the pets, WFAA reported Wednesday. The charge was dismissed Nov. 29 at "prosecutorial discretion," according to court records.

