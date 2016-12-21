Texas Honors Girl, 9, for Making Play...

Texas Honors Girl, 9, for Making Playgrounds Accessible

Tuesday Dec 6

Jayci Stubblefield, a student in the Aledo Independent School District, decided to take action after seeing that one of her best friends, Rylea Lambert, couldn't join her on the playground to swing during recess. Rylea has cerebral palsy and gets around in a wheelchair.

