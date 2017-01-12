So long a 16: Parker County eagerly awaits whata s ahead in 2017
Judge Craig Towson presided over the sentencing of Robert Morris in May. Before Towson sits a stack of medical records dealing with the harm Morris caused his six-month-old daughter. Homeowners were preparing to investigate a water leak coming from the chimney but before they could access the roof, the home was struck by lightning, starting a fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Aledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Beeville
|1,019
|gangs of fort worth Tx (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Ladyy_killa817
|53
|Anna VAughan, anyone have any stories?
|16 hr
|Resident
|2
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Tue
|question
|2
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 10
|Happy sunshiny d...
|1
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC