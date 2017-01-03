No injuries reported in two-alarm Flo...

No injuries reported in two-alarm Flower Mound house fire

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, Flower Mound firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in the 3700 block of Hidden Trail. No one was home, and firefighters were able to rescue three pets inside.

