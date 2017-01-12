Kennedale girls rout Wall in Whataburger quarterfinal
Keller, Justin Northwest, Timber Creek and McKinney all won quarterfinal games during the opening day of the Moritz Dealership Holiday Classic in Aledo. On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Pearl Harbor with President Barack Obama, 75 years after Japan's attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Beeville
|1,019
|gangs of fort worth Tx (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Ladyy_killa817
|53
|Anna VAughan, anyone have any stories?
|16 hr
|Resident
|2
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Tue
|question
|2
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|Jan 10
|Happy sunshiny d...
|1
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC