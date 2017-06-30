Heffley announces outreach, hours
An outreach specialist from the American Legion will be at Heffley's Lehighton district office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27. The office is located at 110 North Third St., Second Floor. Area veterans may seek assistance during those hours for information pertaining to specific benefits and programs.
