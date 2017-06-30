Heffley announces outreach, hours

Heffley announces outreach, hours

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Times News

An outreach specialist from the American Legion will be at Heffley's Lehighton district office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27. The office is located at 110 North Third St., Second Floor. Area veterans may seek assistance during those hours for information pertaining to specific benefits and programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albrightsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Utility Cable Blocking/In Front of Light At Bal... Apr '17 blockedlight 1
Teenagers out of control in CH (Aug '09) Dec '16 Ren 20
Review: New York Pizza Girl LLC (Sep '08) Aug '16 Stephen Marino 13
News Terrible roadways (Aug '16) Aug '16 pothole probs in PA 1
News Monroe County prison employees arrested on sex ... (Mar '07) Jul '16 Anne Trezegnie 38
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10) Mar '16 Drums leprechaun 54
News Carbon County Commissioners make... (Aug '14) Aug '14 dont believe it 10
See all Albrightsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albrightsville Forum Now

Albrightsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albrightsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Albrightsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,560 • Total comments across all topics: 282,156,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC