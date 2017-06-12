Troop 555's Widdicombe earns Eagle...

Troop 555's Widdicombe earns Eagle...

This has been a very busy spring for Troop 555 out of Jim Thorpe as it has honored yet another Eagle Scout candidate. Christopher W.R. Widdicombe of Albrightsville actually completed all of his requirements for obtaining his Eagle rank last year, but had to leave for college before the troop was able to celebrate his accomplishments.

