Jim Thorpe news

St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Old Stage Road, Albrightsville, will begin its annual clothing drive and giveaway in July. The church will be accepting good, clean children's and adult clothing on the following dates and times: July 6, 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; July 9 from noon to 2 p.m. and July 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The giveaway dates and times are July 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; July 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers are needed for both portions of this event.

