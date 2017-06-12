Carbon County property transfers

Carbon County Recorder of Deeds Emmett P. McCall reported his office recorded 221 deeds, 173 mortgages and 278 other writs during the month of May. As a result of those transactions, McCall turned over to the Carbon County General Fund the sum of $26,596.77. A breakdown of that revenue includes: transfer fees, $20,625; data processing fees, $1,697.54; notaries, $70; commission on transfers and writs, $3,087.03; and Affordable Housing administrative fee, $1,117.20.

