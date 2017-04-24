Vehicular homicide charge in 903 crash

A Jim Thorpe man who was the driver in a crash that killed two Albrightsville teens in 2015 has been charged with vehicular homicide. Charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Fern Ridge against Tegan Lestat Kane, 19, of Rhododendron Circle, on Monday in the deaths of Jasmine Fonseca, 15, and Taylor Shepherdson, 16, both cheerleaders at Jim Thorpe Area High School.

