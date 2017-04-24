Vehicular homicide charge in 903 crash
A Jim Thorpe man who was the driver in a crash that killed two Albrightsville teens in 2015 has been charged with vehicular homicide. Charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Fern Ridge against Tegan Lestat Kane, 19, of Rhododendron Circle, on Monday in the deaths of Jasmine Fonseca, 15, and Taylor Shepherdson, 16, both cheerleaders at Jim Thorpe Area High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Albrightsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utility Cable Blocking/In Front of Light At Bal...
|Apr 12
|blockedlight
|1
|Teenagers out of control in CH (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Ren
|20
|Review: New York Pizza Girl LLC (Sep '08)
|Aug '16
|Stephen Marino
|13
|Terrible roadways (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|pothole probs in PA
|1
|Monroe County prison employees arrested on sex ... (Mar '07)
|Jul '16
|Anne Trezegnie
|38
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|Drums leprechaun
|54
|Carbon County Commissioners make... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|dont believe it
|10
Find what you want!
Search Albrightsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC