Man admits sexually assaulting young...
A Carbon County man, already serving a long federal prison term for child pornography, pleaded guilty in the county court Tuesday to sexually assaulting a young girl over five years ago. Grant Harris, 38, of Albrightsville, pleaded guilty before Judge Joseph J. Matika to one count of aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 13. Harris was charged by state police at Fern Ridge with sexually assaulting a teenage girl when she was 8 to 12 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Albrightsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utility Cable Blocking/In Front of Light At Bal...
|Apr 12
|blockedlight
|1
|Teenagers out of control in CH (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Ren
|20
|Review: New York Pizza Girl LLC (Sep '08)
|Aug '16
|Stephen Marino
|13
|Terrible roadways (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|pothole probs in PA
|1
|Monroe County prison employees arrested on sex ... (Mar '07)
|Jul '16
|Anne Trezegnie
|38
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|Drums leprechaun
|54
|Carbon County Commissioners make... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|dont believe it
|10
Find what you want!
Search Albrightsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC