Carbon jury deliberating fate of man...

A Carbon County jury panel was scheduled to resume deliberations today in the trial of a Monroe County man charged with the rape of a child. The jury in the case of Stephen E. Hogg Jr., 35, of Kunkletown, started deliberations at 4 p.m. Wednesday after hearing the closing arguments of the opposing councils and the charge of the court by Judge Steven R. Serfass.

