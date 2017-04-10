Albrightsville man sentenced for theft...

An Albrightsville man was sentenced to a county prison term on Monday on theft and driving under the influence charges. Kenneth Michael Greenfield Jr., 45, of Albrightsville, was sentenced by Senior Judge Leonard N. Zito, of Northampton County and specially presiding, to serve eight to 16 months on the theft count and 48 hours to six months on the DUI charge, with the terms running concurrently.

