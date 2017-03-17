Blizzard Damages Part of Bar in Carbo...

Blizzard Damages Part of Bar in Carbon County

Friday Mar 17 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Two feet of snow sits on top of what was the deck area of Molly Maguire's Pub in Jim Thorpe. The heavy snow caused the tent to collapse and it took the deck with it.

