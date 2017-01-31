Woman jailed for 13th driving under...
An Albrightsville woman pleaded to her 13th driving under suspension charge Monday in Carbon County court before President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II. Elaine Nicole Alvarez, 24, of Albrightsville, pleaded to one count each of persistent disorderly conduct and driving under suspension for an incident on Nov. 26, 2016, along Route 903 in Penn Forest Township.
