Carbon man admits sex assault
William Joseph Pedroza, 43, of Albrightsville entered guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age. In exchange for the plea the district attorney's office agreed to drop counts of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and corruption of a minor.
