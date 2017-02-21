Carbon County property transfers

Carbon County property transfers

Carbon County Recorder of Deeds Emmett P. McCall reported his office recorded 213 deeds, 162 mortgages and 344 other writs during the month of January. As a result of those transactions, McCall turned over to the Carbon County General Fund the sum of $27,131.02.

