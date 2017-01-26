Camelback snowboarder dies after accident
Ryan Wasson, 21, of Albrightsville, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, was fatally injured while skiing down the Hump black diamond trail at about 7 p.m. Thursday, said Brian Czarnecki, Camelback's vice president of marketing and public relations. Camelback Ski Patrol immediately responded to the scene and administered first aid, said Czarnecki.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Albrightsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teenagers out of control in CH (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Ren
|20
|Review: New York Pizza Girl LLC (Sep '08)
|Aug '16
|Stephen Marino
|13
|Terrible roadways
|Aug '16
|pothole probs in PA
|1
|Monroe County prison employees arrested on sex ... (Mar '07)
|Jul '16
|Anne Trezegnie
|38
|Towamensing Township Man Asked Woman For Ride T... (Dec '07)
|May '16
|vote Trump
|28
|Hiking trails (Jun '13)
|Mar '16
|double aught buck...
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|Drums leprechaun
|54
Find what you want!
Search Albrightsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC