Camelback snowboarder dies after acci...

Camelback snowboarder dies after accident

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

Ryan Wasson, 21, of Albrightsville, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, was fatally injured while skiing down the Hump black diamond trail at about 7 p.m. Thursday, said Brian Czarnecki, Camelback's vice president of marketing and public relations. Camelback Ski Patrol immediately responded to the scene and administered first aid, said Czarnecki.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albrightsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teenagers out of control in CH (Aug '09) Dec '16 Ren 20
Review: New York Pizza Girl LLC (Sep '08) Aug '16 Stephen Marino 13
News Terrible roadways Aug '16 pothole probs in PA 1
News Monroe County prison employees arrested on sex ... (Mar '07) Jul '16 Anne Trezegnie 38
News Towamensing Township Man Asked Woman For Ride T... (Dec '07) May '16 vote Trump 28
News Hiking trails (Jun '13) Mar '16 double aught buck... 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10) Mar '16 Drums leprechaun 54
See all Albrightsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albrightsville Forum Now

Albrightsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albrightsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Albrightsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,308,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC