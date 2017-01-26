Camelback snowboarder dies after accident

Ryan Wasson, 21, of Albrightsville, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, was fatally injured while skiing down the Hump black diamond trail at about 7 p.m. Thursday, said Brian Czarnecki, Camelback's vice president of marketing and public relations. Camelback Ski Patrol immediately responded to the scene and administered first aid, said Czarnecki.

