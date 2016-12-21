Carbon County Court news

Kimberly and Michael Colleran, Pittston Township, have filed a civil action against Jo Pazych, 207 Poplar Drive, Albrightsville, over a motor vehicle tort claim. The action, started by a writ of summons in which the specifics of the suit do not have to be listed, seeks damages in excess of the court's $50,000 limits of arbitration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.