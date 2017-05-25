Two Orleans County Sheriff's Deputies Arrested
Batavia, NY Two Orleans County Sheriff's deputies have been arrested, charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records. State Police say Sergeant Dean Covis of Albion and Deputy Thomas Marano of Brockport received payments from a private company they worked security for, after filing false time sheets, when in fact they were simultaneously working at the Orleans County Sheriff's Office between November 2013 and January 2015.
