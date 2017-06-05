Law and Order: Wood Street man accuse...

Law and Order: Wood Street man accused of using public computer to view child pornography

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: The Batavian

Robert R. Richmond , 53, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child less than 16, and possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16. Richmond was arrested following an investigation and he is accused of using a publicly accessible computer to view child pornography. The incident occured at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 20 at an unspecified location in Batavia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sav-A-Lot, Albion Jun 5 Wheres the beef 5
1-year-old dies in pool accident News10NBC (Jul '08) May 29 Offended 2
Uncle Sal's Closed May 16 Pizza Freak 1
Where is our Mayor May 16 thisplaceiscrazy 1
You don't need that burrito May 16 thisplaceiscrazy 2
walter batt May 16 Walter Wannabe 2
Byron native/local HS grad arrested in prostitu... (Dec '08) May '17 High School Class... 11
See all Albion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albion Forum Now

Albion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Albion, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,948 • Total comments across all topics: 281,659,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC