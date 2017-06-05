Law and Order: Wood Street man accused of using public computer to view child pornography
Robert R. Richmond , 53, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child less than 16, and possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16. Richmond was arrested following an investigation and he is accused of using a publicly accessible computer to view child pornography. The incident occured at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 20 at an unspecified location in Batavia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Albion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sav-A-Lot, Albion
|Jun 5
|Wheres the beef
|5
|1-year-old dies in pool accident News10NBC (Jul '08)
|May 29
|Offended
|2
|Uncle Sal's Closed
|May 16
|Pizza Freak
|1
|Where is our Mayor
|May 16
|thisplaceiscrazy
|1
|You don't need that burrito
|May 16
|thisplaceiscrazy
|2
|walter batt
|May 16
|Walter Wannabe
|2
|Byron native/local HS grad arrested in prostitu... (Dec '08)
|May '17
|High School Class...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Albion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC