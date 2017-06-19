Law and Order: Pedestrian arrest
James L. Ozzello , 29, of Kathryns Way, Livonia, is charged with pedestrian failed to yield right of way to a vehicle, pedestrian proceeded into the path of a vehicle, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. The alleged incident was reported at 2 a.m., Saturday, on West Main Street, Batavia.
