Albion to Rochester Drug Ring Busted in Orleans County
There are 1 comment on the Your News Now story from Tuesday May 2, titled Albion to Rochester Drug Ring Busted in Orleans County.
The Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force says it's busted-up a drug ring where crack cocaine was funneled from Rochester to the village of Albion. Police say 28-year-old Lamar Nelson of Rochester, 38-year-old Shanya Beasley of Rochester and 36-year-old Virginia Rivera of Albion were all arrested following a raid on West Avenue in the village.
#1 Saturday May 6
Never trust a man who says they never lie. Because in reality he Is lying! Right, Condo?
