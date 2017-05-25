There are on the Your News Now story from Tuesday May 2, titled Albion to Rochester Drug Ring Busted in Orleans County. In it, Your News Now reports that:

The Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force says it's busted-up a drug ring where crack cocaine was funneled from Rochester to the village of Albion. Police say 28-year-old Lamar Nelson of Rochester, 38-year-old Shanya Beasley of Rochester and 36-year-old Virginia Rivera of Albion were all arrested following a raid on West Avenue in the village.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Your News Now.