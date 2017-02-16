Three Nabbed in Credit Card Skimming Scam
Albion, NY State Police say they've caught up to three Florida men in a credit card skimming case. Tuesday, troopers say they were called to Walmart in the Town of Albion for men attempting to use fraudulent gift cards.
