Additional charges for suspects in battery theft cases
Investigators continue to work leads in the case of a series of battery lefts from trucks and farm equipment in Genesee County and as a result previously arrested suspects face new charges. Bart Towne , 48, of Alleghany Road, Alabama, is charged with grand larceny 4th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teaira Calkins
|Tue
|FinallyFedUp
|1
|Nepotism alive and well in the OC
|Jan 6
|Unbelievable
|1
|Albion prison worker charged in sex case (Mar '09)
|Dec 27
|Guard101
|189
|Londons DWI (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Inquiring minds
|35
|Heroin, cocaine investigation leads police to ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 26
|Inquiring minds
|6
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Lake Ontario Parkway (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Get out while you...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Albion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC