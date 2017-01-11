Additional charges for suspects in ba...

Additional charges for suspects in battery theft cases

Investigators continue to work leads in the case of a series of battery lefts from trucks and farm equipment in Genesee County and as a result previously arrested suspects face new charges. Bart Towne , 48, of Alleghany Road, Alabama, is charged with grand larceny 4th.

