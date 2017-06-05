Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area

BLAIR , Brittney M., and LANTIS , Thomas J., of Jackson, a daughter, Abbigail Paislee Blair-Lantis, born May 20, 8 pounds, 9 ounces at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Tammy and Randy Bauer of Williamston, Dawn Blair of Parma, and Matt Blair of Concord.

