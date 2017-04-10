Road closures next week for Southwest...

Road closures next week for Southwest Michigan highway construction

Apr 10, 2017

The Michigan Department of Transportation released a series of alerts this weekend about the upcoming projects, which will close sections of I-196, M-40, M-99 and M-66. MDOT will be repaving 7.5 miles of M-40 in Van Buren County, from M-43 to the Allegan County line, starting Monday, April 17. Construction of the $1.3 million project is expected to be completed on by Thursday, May 18. There will be single-lane closures during construction with a flagging crew.

