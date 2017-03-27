MDOT open house Wednesday for M-99 re...

MDOT open house Wednesday for M-99 reconstruction in Albion

Wednesday Mar 22

The Michigan Department of Transportation is holding an open house to share information and discuss comments and concerns regarding reconstruction of M-99 in Albion, Calhoun County. Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English speaking ability.

Albion, MI

