Man arrested for attempted drug smuggling into jail Tuesday, February 21

A 24-year-old Albion man was arrested on Tuesday by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office after he allegedly tried to smuggle narcotics into the County Jail. The incident occurred at about 10:00 a.m., when deputies received information that a person waiting in the probation area was possibly concealing heroin on his body.

