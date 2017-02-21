Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area
BAKER , Kiara M., and BROWN , Cory K., of Jackson, a son, Krisshaun Anthony Brown, born January 30, 8 pounds, 2 ounces at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Koleato Baker of Jackson, Tonya Wright of Detroit, Dirk Gunter of Garland, Texas, and David Devoir of Stevensville.
