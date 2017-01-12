Albion vandalism suspect arraigned fo...

Albion vandalism suspect arraigned for role in swastika paintings

A suspect in the November swastika vandalism in downtown Albion was arraigned on Jan. 3, according to Calhoun County 10th District Court records. Two counts are for damages costing more than $200 but less than $1,000 and three counts are for damages less than $200, according to court records.

