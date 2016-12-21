Albion assault victim dies, suspected murderer charged
Albion police detectives took 28-year-old Maurice Berry into custody the day of the suspected assault and he was arraigned Monday on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, according to Calhoun County court records. Berry has an extensive criminal history in both Jackson County and Calhoun County , according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Albion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After School Care (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|guest
|3
|Ted Nugent to play at county fair (May '08)
|Nov 27
|PeanutButtercup
|2
|Flat bus tires delay start of school in Concord...
|Sep '16
|adell
|1
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
|Selectmen (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Mommy10
|1
|Albion council member accused of criminal sexua... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Lock him up
|1
|Pregnant woman saves neighbor from fire (Jul '06)
|Aug '15
|Jessica bates
|19
Find what you want!
Search Albion Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC